50th Anniversary Donald & Pamela Weinmeister Donald and Pamela Weinmeister will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with a reception at the Morrill American Legion from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. The event will be hosted by their children, Jennifer (Joseph) Gaul and Patrick Weinmeister and their grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew and Bryson. They were married on November 17, 1972, in Scottsbluff.
