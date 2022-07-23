50th Anniversary Douglas and Vicki Keener Douglas and Vicki Keener celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 23rd. The couple was wed in Scottsbluff on July 23, 1972. Their children and grandchildren, Deana and John French (Liam and Daxton) of North Richland Hills, Texas; Dayna and Troy Dondelinger of Gering; and Dustan and Michelle Keener (Tyler, Kaitlyn, and Brenden) of Mitchell, want to honor Doug and Vicki with a card shower for their 50th anniversary. Cards can be sent to the couple at 160281 Experiment Farm Road, Mitchell, NE 69357. Doug will also be celebrating his 70th birthday on August 2nd so cards can also be sent to the same address for his birthday. Their children are taking Doug and Vicki on a family vacation later this year to celebrate both of these momentous occasions.