50th Anniversary Elmer and Nancy Wohl Elmer and Nancy Wohl celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 30th. Their children, Trena, Earl and Ricky, and their families, will be hosting a booth for them at the 2022 Horse Creek Rendezvous Day celebration Saturday, July 16th at the Morrill City Park, after the parade until 3 p.m. Please stop by the booth to reminisce with them during this time of celebration.