Anniversary - Elmer and Nancy Wohl

Anniversary - Elmer and Nancy Wohl

50th Anniversary Elmer and Nancy Wohl Elmer and Nancy Wohl celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 30th. Their children, Trena, Earl and Ricky, and their families, will be hosting a booth for them at the 2022 Horse Creek Rendezvous Day celebration Saturday, July 16th at the Morrill City Park, after the parade until 3 p.m. Please stop by the booth to reminisce with them during this time of celebration.

