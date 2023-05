50th Anniversary Greg and Ann Peterson Congratulations to Greg and Ann (Sutherland) Peterson on their Golden Wedding Anniversary, May 20, 2023. The couple was married in Lincoln at Holy Trinity Church on May 20, 1973. In honor of the couple, their children, Erik, Davin, Rachel and their families are hosting a reception at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Please join the family in celebrating this blessed occasion from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21.