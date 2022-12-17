 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Greg and Marilyn Dueker

50th Anniversary Greg and Marilyn Dueker Marilyn and Greg Dueker will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on December 27, 2022. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. Their daughter, Diane (Dana) Stokey, and son, Neal (Tina) Dueker, and four grandsons would like to honor them with a card shower. Congratulations may be sent to 1445 Gentry Blvd, Gering, NE 69341.

