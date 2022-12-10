Anniversary - Howard and Billie Jean Simon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary & Birthday Howard and Billie Jean Simon Howard and Billie Jean Simon had their 66th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2022. Howard will have his 90th birthday on December 16, 2022. Their daughter, Debra McVicker, son, "Howie" Simon who passed into heaven in 2014, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren would like to have a card shower for them. Please send cards to 1932 Ave P, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

