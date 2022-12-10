Anniversary & Birthday Howard and Billie Jean Simon Howard and Billie Jean Simon had their 66th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2022. Howard will have his 90th birthday on December 16, 2022. Their daughter, Debra McVicker, son, "Howie" Simon who passed into heaven in 2014, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren would like to have a card shower for them. Please send cards to 1932 Ave P, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Howard and Billie Jean Simon
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Don and Laura Lebruska Happy 50th Golden Anniversary to Don and Laura Lebruska of Mitchell. They will be celebrating their an…
50th Anniversary Senator John and Rita Stinner Senator John and Rita (Smith) Stinner met at the University of Nebraska Lincoln after John fulf…
50th Anniversary Donald & Pamela Weinmeister Donald and Pamela Weinmeister will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Novemb…