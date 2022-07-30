50th Anniversary Jay and Rhonda Templar Jay and Rhonda Templar were married on Aug. 3, 1972, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family at the Lake of the Ozarks. Joining them was their daughter, Jadie (Dan) Beam of Gering and their children, Jasie (Alex) of Omaha and Jaylen (Max) Avila of Mitchell. They were also joined by their son, Trevor (Melissa) Templar of Blair and their children, Landon, Brock and Taya. Cards may be sent to 1085 S 13th Ave, #401, Blair, NE 68008.
Anniversary - Jay and Rhonda Templar
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Douglas and Vicki Keener Douglas and Vicki Keener celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 23rd. The couple was wed …
60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversar…
60th Anniversary Jerry and Sharon Thurman The family of Jerry and Sharon Thurman is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th ann…