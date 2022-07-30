 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Jay and Rhonda Templar

50th Anniversary Jay and Rhonda Templar Jay and Rhonda Templar were married on Aug. 3, 1972, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family at the Lake of the Ozarks. Joining them was their daughter, Jadie (Dan) Beam of Gering and their children, Jasie (Alex) of Omaha and Jaylen (Max) Avila of Mitchell. They were also joined by their son, Trevor (Melissa) Templar of Blair and their children, Landon, Brock and Taya. Cards may be sent to 1085 S 13th Ave, #401, Blair, NE 68008.

