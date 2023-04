70th Anniversary Jerry and Opal Callahan Opal and Jerry Callahan will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 6, 2023. They will celebrate with their son and grandson, Kevin and Myles Callahan of Scottsbluff and daughter, Kim Rodehorst of Loveland, Colorado. Please send congratulatory messages to 2411 2nd Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Mr. and Mrs. Callahan are lifelong residents of the area, and have had many beautiful, loving years together.