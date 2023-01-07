 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Jim and Edna Dudden

Anniversary - Jim and Edna Dudden

70th Anniversary Jim and Edna Dudden Jim and Edna Dudden celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2022. Their children, Yvonne Wiseman, Dixie Barber and T. K. Dudden, invite you to help them celebrate from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Federated Church, 1451 Center Ave, Mitchell. Hope to see you. Cards may be sent to 316 W Hamilton St, Morrill, NE 69358.

