45th Anniversary Joe and Carla Foland The family of Joe and Carla Foland would like you to help them celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married September 4, 1977, at the United Methodist Church in Torrington, Wyoming. Cards may be sent to them at 160852 Wrights Gap Rd., Gering, NE 69341.
Anniversary - Joe and Carla Foland
