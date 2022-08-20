50th Anniversary John and Debbie Blausey Fifty years ago on August 25, 1972, John Blausey and Deborah "Debbie" Custer were married in a small Catholic church in Oshkosh. To their union two daughters were born, Carmen and Brenda. Carmen was briefly married to David Thomson and was blessed with Ty and Ashten. Brenda married Matthew Entz and was blessed with Kellen and Konner. To help celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, their daughters would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to John and Debbie Blausey, P.O. Box 153, Oshkosh, NE 69154.
Anniversary - John and Debbie Blausey
