50th Anniversary John and Dixie Branson John and Dixie Branson will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 1, 1972, in Fairbury, NE. Their children, Tony Branson and his family of Mitchell and Jason Branson and his family of Shelton, would like to invite their friends and family to the Kiwanis Lodge Y.M.C.A. Trailer West Camp, 1918 South Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, NE from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, to help them celebrate. Let your presence be your gift. Cards may be sent to 1810 Davis Ave, Gering, NE 69341.
Anniversary - John and Dixie Branson
