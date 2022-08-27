 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary - John and Dixie Branson

  • 0
Anniversary - John and Dixie Branson

50th Anniversary John and Dixie Branson John and Dixie Branson will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 1, 1972, in Fairbury, NE. Their children, Tony Branson and his family of Mitchell and Jason Branson and his family of Shelton, would like to invite their friends and family to the Kiwanis Lodge Y.M.C.A. Trailer West Camp, 1918 South Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, NE from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, to help them celebrate. Let your presence be your gift. Cards may be sent to 1810 Davis Ave, Gering, NE 69341.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News