50th Anniversary John and Kathy Livingston John and Kathy Livingston of Gering will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 18, 2022. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bridgeport on November 18, 1972. They have a son, Brian, of Scottsbluff. Congratulations may be sent to 1590 K St., Gering, NE 69341.
Anniversary - John and Kathy Livingston
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Dean and Kathy Behling Dean and Kathy (Libsack) Behling of Scottsbluff will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 1…
50th Anniversary Nick and Bea Reyes Nick and Bea Reyes of Scottsbluff celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on October …