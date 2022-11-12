50th Anniversary John and Kathy Livingston John and Kathy Livingston of Gering will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 18, 2022. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bridgeport on November 18, 1972. They have a son, Brian, of Scottsbluff. Congratulations may be sent to 1590 K St., Gering, NE 69341.