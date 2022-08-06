60th Anniversary Keith and Glenda Slaymaker Keith and Glenda Slaymaker celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Keystone, South Dakota. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1962. Their children would love for them to be celebrated with a card shower. Please send cards to Keith and Glenda Slaymaker at 1401 10th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Keith & Glenda Slaymaker
