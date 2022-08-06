 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary - Keith & Glenda Slaymaker

  • 0
Anniversary - Keith & Glenda Slaymaker

60th Anniversary Keith and Glenda Slaymaker Keith and Glenda Slaymaker celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Keystone, South Dakota. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1962. Their children would love for them to be celebrated with a card shower. Please send cards to Keith and Glenda Slaymaker at 1401 10th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary - Bob and Judy Sharp

Anniversary - Bob and Judy Sharp

50th Anniversary Bob and Judy Sharp Bob and Judy Sharp will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a reception hosted by their daughters a…

Anniversary - Lee and Loretta Muhr

Anniversary - Lee and Loretta Muhr

50th Anniversary Lee and Loretta Muhr Lee and Loretta Muhr will celebrate their 50th anniversary on August 4th. They were married at the Scott…

Anniversary - Steve and Karin Law

Anniversary - Steve and Karin Law

35th Anniversary Steve and Karin Law Steve and Karin (Noon) Law will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2022. They were marri…

Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner

Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner

60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News