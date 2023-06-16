60th Anniversary Don and Pauline Ewing Don and Pauline (Fastenau) Ewing were married on June 23, 1963.They have two children, Kent (Theresa) Ewing and Kim (Mark) Zeiler; five grandchildren, Kenton, Lynsie, Brytne, Ashley and Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren, Paisley, Jackson, Alice, Joseph, Mila, Henry and Obi. There will be a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the United Methodist Church, 1845 Broadway, Mitchell. Please let your presence be your gift. Cards may be sent to PO Box 92, Mitchell, NE 69357.
Anniversary - Kent and Pauline Ewing
