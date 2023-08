50th Anniversary Lane and Betty Landercasper Lane and Betty Landercasper are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! The high school sweethearts were married on Aug. 26, 1973, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington. In 1983, the couple moved to the Scottsbluff/Gering area to open a new business, Video Kingdom. They have been blessed with three children and six grandsons. Please help them to celebrate by sending anniversary greetings to 1102 Peacock Dr, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.