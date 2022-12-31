Anniversary - Leanne and Jan Judy

50th Anniversary Lee and Jan Judy Lee and Jan Judy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 29, 2022. Their children, Allison (Brad) Schindler, Brian (Alli) Judy and Kyle (Kelsey) Judy, along with their eight grandchildren, would like to honor them with a card shower. Congratulations may be sent to 1010 13th St., Gering, NE 69341.
