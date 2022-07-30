50th Anniversary Lee and Loretta Muhr Lee and Loretta Muhr will celebrate their 50th anniversary on August 4th. They were married at the Scottsbluff Berean Church in 1972. Their family includes Crystal (David) Hughes of Spearfish, South Dakota, Cassie (Michael) Clement of Gering and 4 grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 2215 19th St Gering, NE 69341.