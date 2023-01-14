 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary - Mike and Berna O'Neal

  • 0

60th Anniversary Mike and Berna O'Neal Mike and Berna O'Neal are blessed to be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on January 19. Mike and Berna were married in Bayard on January 19, 1963. Their daughters, Peggy (Darren) Ratzlaff and Julie (Chris) Miller, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower! Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 10096 Rd 89, Bridgeport, NE 69336.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Generation Family - Haas

4 Generation Family - Haas

4 Generations Haas Family Haas Fuchs Family Mason Alexander Jones; mother, Brianna (Fuchs) Jones; grandmother, Vanessa (Haas) Fuchs, all of Au…

Anniversary - Jim and Edna Dudden

Anniversary - Jim and Edna Dudden

70th Anniversary Jim and Edna Dudden Jim and Edna Dudden celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2022. Their children, Yvonn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News