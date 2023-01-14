60th Anniversary Mike and Berna O'Neal Mike and Berna O'Neal are blessed to be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on January 19. Mike and Berna were married in Bayard on January 19, 1963. Their daughters, Peggy (Darren) Ratzlaff and Julie (Chris) Miller, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower! Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 10096 Rd 89, Bridgeport, NE 69336.