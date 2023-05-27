65th Anniversary Myrt and Gerald Bacon Myrt and Gerald Bacon were married 65 years ago on June 15, 1958. They were married in Twin Falls, Idaho. They have three children, Brent (Pat) Bacon of Cheyenne, Joy (Doug) Stuckert of Gering and Chad (Danna) Bacon of Waverly; five grandchildren, Marc (Tess) Bacon of Kearney, Derek (Dallas) Bacon of Cheyenne, Alisa Stuckert of San Diego and Chase and Dayne Bacon of Waverly; and great-granddaughter, Clara Bacon. Myrt and Gerald live at The Village in Scottsbluff. Please help us celebrate this monumental occasion with a coffee reception from 9 a.m. to 11 am. Saturday, June 3, at The Village, 302 W 42nd St, Scottsbluff. The Village parking is limited with parking lots on the east, west and south side. The reception will be in the front gathering room of the main entrance on the south side. Let your presence be your gift. Cards may be sent to the couple at 302 W 42nd St. Apt. W216, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.