Anniversary - Nick and Bea Reyes

50th Anniversary Nick and Bea Reyes Nick and Bea Reyes of Scottsbluff celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on October 14, 1972, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. The couple has three children, Nicole and Patrick, both of Los Angeles and Stephan of Lincoln. They are also proud grandparents to grandchildren Camila (age 12) and twins, Santiago and Diego (age 7), all of Los Angeles. The couple's children are planning a family vacation at a tropical location later this year to celebrate their parents' milestone. Well wishes can be sent to the couple at 2514 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

