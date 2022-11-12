 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Pat and Allan Dolberg

60th Anniversary Allan and Pat Dolberg Happy Anniversary to Allan and Pat Dolberg. They were married Nov. 18, 1962, at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. They moved from Scottsbluff in 1972 and have lived in Lincoln the past 38 years. They have two sons, Darin (Jill) and Brent (Jill), and two granddaughters, Ruby and Irena. A family trip to London and Italy in 2019 was a highlight of their 60 years of marriage. A family gathering will be celebrated November 18th.

