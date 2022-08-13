 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Ralph and Glenda Hilyard

Anniversary - Ralph and Glenda Hilyard

60th Anniversary Ralph and Glenda Hilyard Ralph and Glenda Hilyard will be celebrating their 60th anniversary. The couple was married on August 12, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. The couple have two children, James Hilyard of Topinabee, Michigan, and Laurie Polivka of Lincoln and three grandchildren, Nicole Polivka, Jaret Polivka and Trevor (Cortney) Polivka, all of Lincoln. The family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to the couple at P.O. Box 1701, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.

