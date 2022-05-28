Anniversary Randy and Janey Henkel Randy and Janey Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28th. The couple was married in 1972 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, Nebraska. They were blessed with 2 children, Farrah and Skip (Ashley), as well as four grandchildren, Logan, Charlei, Ellie and Asher. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Anniversary - Randy and Janey Henkel
