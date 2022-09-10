 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Richard and Nancy Derr

65th Anniversary Richard and Nancy Derr Richard and Nancy Derr of Scottsbluff celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7. They were married at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff on Sept. 7, 1957. Their children are Randy of Scottsbluff and Steve and wife Kathryn of Omaha; grandsons, Dr. John Derr and wife Allison of Omaha, Jake and wife Kara and great-granddaughter, Blakely Rae of Omaha. Congratulations may be sent to 1820 Ave N, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

