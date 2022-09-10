65th Anniversary Richard and Nancy Derr Richard and Nancy Derr of Scottsbluff celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7. They were married at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff on Sept. 7, 1957. Their children are Randy of Scottsbluff and Steve and wife Kathryn of Omaha; grandsons, Dr. John Derr and wife Allison of Omaha, Jake and wife Kara and great-granddaughter, Blakely Rae of Omaha. Congratulations may be sent to 1820 Ave N, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Richard and Nancy Derr
Related to this story
Most Popular
70th Anniversary David and Frances Keim David and Frances Keim are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with their family. They were mar…
45th Anniversary Joe and Carla Foland The family of Joe and Carla Foland would like you to help them celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary …
50th Anniversary John and Dixie Branson John and Dixie Branson will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 1, 1972, in…
50th Anniversary John and Debbie Blausey Fifty years ago on August 25, 1972, John Blausey and Deborah "Debbie" Custer were married in a small …