Anniversary - Robert and Marie Rader

50th Anniversary Robert and Marie Rader Robert and Marie Rader are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2023. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower of congratulations. Please send cards to Robert and Marie Rader, c/o April Hessler, 3728 Mount Ouray St, Wellington, CO 80549.

