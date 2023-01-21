50th Anniversary Robert and Marie Rader Robert and Marie Rader are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2023. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower of congratulations. Please send cards to Robert and Marie Rader, c/o April Hessler, 3728 Mount Ouray St, Wellington, CO 80549.
Anniversary - Robert and Marie Rader
