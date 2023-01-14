 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Robert and Vicki Meister

55th Anniversary Robert and Vicki Meister Mitchell high school sweethearts, Robert and Vicki Meister, are celebrating 55 years of marriage. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years in Germany. They were still sweethearts after he was discharged. They were married on January 12, 1968, at the Mitchell Assembly of God Church. They have two children, Randal and Ronda, three grandchildren, Jesse, Rebecca and Andrew and two great-grandchildren, Jocilyn and Quin. Even after a year of Bob being isolated in the VA home due to COVID and Vicki at home, we are still sweethearts, only closer. God has been good to us.

