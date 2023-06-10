50th Anniversary Robin and Kathy Hubbard Robin and Kathy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 17, with a reception at the Morrill Golf Course Club House from 2-4 pm. The event is hosted by their children, April (Andrew) Ott and Aric (Dana) Hubbard, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were married on June 17, 1973, in Gering. Cards may be sent to 107 Walsh Avenue, Morrill, NE 69358.
Anniversary - Robin and Kathy Hubbard
