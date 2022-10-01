50th Anniversary Rod and Ellen Ramig Happy Anniversary to Rod and Ellen Ramig. They will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on September 30, 2022. They were married at St. Stephens Catholic Church near Lawrence, Nebraska. They have two children and five grandchildren.
Anniversary - Rod and Ellen Ramig
