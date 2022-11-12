60th Anniversary Ron and Anne Charles Ron and Anne Charles will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Federated Church in Mitchell from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. They were married November 22, 1962, at the Methodist Church in San Fernando, California. Their sons, Devin and Rick and their families invite you to celebrate this occasion with them.
Anniversary - Ron and Anne Charles
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Dean and Kathy Behling Dean and Kathy (Libsack) Behling of Scottsbluff will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 1…
50th Anniversary Nick and Bea Reyes Nick and Bea Reyes of Scottsbluff celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on October …