65th Anniversary Sam and Anna Tomoi The children of Sam and Anna Tomoi are requesting a card shower in honor of their parent's 65th wedding anniversary on December 14, 2022. They were married at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff and have made Mitchell their home. Cards may be sent to 150193 Experiment Farm Road, Mitchell, NE 69357.
Anniversary - Sam and Anna Tomoi
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Don and Laura Lebruska Happy 50th Golden Anniversary to Don and Laura Lebruska of Mitchell. They will be celebrating their an…
50th Anniversary Senator John and Rita Stinner Senator John and Rita (Smith) Stinner met at the University of Nebraska Lincoln after John fulf…
50th Anniversary Donald & Pamela Weinmeister Donald and Pamela Weinmeister will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Novemb…