Anniversary - Sam and Anna Tomoi

Anniversary - Sam and Anna Tomoi

65th Anniversary Sam and Anna Tomoi The children of Sam and Anna Tomoi are requesting a card shower in honor of their parent's 65th wedding anniversary on December 14, 2022. They were married at the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff and have made Mitchell their home. Cards may be sent to 150193 Experiment Farm Road, Mitchell, NE 69357.

