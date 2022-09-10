30th Anniversary Sean and Audrey McCracken Sean and Audrey McCracken were married Sept. 12, 1992, at the Central Church of Christ in Gering. The family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2506 Avenue F, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
