50th Anniversary Senator John and Rita Stinner Senator John and Rita (Smith) Stinner met at the University of Nebraska Lincoln after John fulfilled a class assignment by attending an opera performance. They were married November 25, 1972 in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Rita managed to plan her ideal fall wedding on the only Saturday that year when there was no Nebraska football game, and one week before she was the featured Messiah soloist on NET. And the excitement continues The Stinner family includes John Jr (Erin) and sons Jack and Henry Stinner of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and Cecilia Stinner, with children Madelynn and Bradley of Gering. John and Rita recently celebrated with a tour of the Canadian Rockies, and a family celebration is in the works.