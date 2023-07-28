60th Anniversary Sid and Peggy Henderson Sid and Peggy Henderson of Scottsbluff are celebrating 60 years of love and adventure together on August 6, 2023. Their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Sid and Peggy at 2510 6th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Sid and Peggy Henderson
Related to this story
Most Popular
60th Anniversary Bill and Rene' James Bill and Rene' James of Mitchell are celebrating 60 years of marriage on July 26, 2023. Helping them to …
15th Anniversary Monty and Shari Copsey Monty and Shari Copsey will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on July 19. They were married Jul…