35th Anniversary Steve and Karin Law Steve and Karin (Noon) Law will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2022. They were married on Aug. 1, 1987, in the Gering Methodist Church. They enjoy visiting their children, Tom Law who is a glass artist in Seattle, Washington, and Kelly (Law) Miller who is a K-6 librarian/technology teacher in Eureka, Nevada. Steve and Karin are both teachers at Mitchell Jr. / Sr. High School. Life is good.