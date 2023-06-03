60th Anniversary Ted and Lorrie Von Kampen The children of Ted and Lorrie (Rasmussen) Von Kampen of Scottsbluff, formerly of Ogallala, are inviting friends and relatives to take part in a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary Friday, June 9. Please send cards and best wishes to 2426 Sixth Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Ted and Lorrie Von Kampen
