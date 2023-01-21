 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary - Tim and Susan Maxcy

  • 0
Anniversary - Tim and Susan Maxcy

50th Anniversary Tim and Susan Maxcy Tim and Susan Maxcy will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 27, 2023. They will celebrate with a cruise in February. Wishing them a happy anniversary are their children, Kevin and Shellie and Julie and Nick, and grandchildren, Kyle and Alexandria.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary - Mike and Berna O'Neal

60th Anniversary Mike and Berna O'Neal Mike and Berna O'Neal are blessed to be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on January 19. Mike …

4 Generation Family - Haas

4 Generation Family - Haas

4 Generations Haas Family Haas Fuchs Family Mason Alexander Jones; mother, Brianna (Fuchs) Jones; grandmother, Vanessa (Haas) Fuchs, all of Au…

Anniversary - Jim and Edna Dudden

Anniversary - Jim and Edna Dudden

70th Anniversary Jim and Edna Dudden Jim and Edna Dudden celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2022. Their children, Yvonn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News