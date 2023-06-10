60th Anniversary Tom and Kay Goodman Thomas Grant Goodman, born in Scottsbluff, and Kay Francis Robinson, born in Santa Monica, California, were married on June 16, 1963. Both attended the University of Nebraska where Tom received his degree in accounting and Kay received her degree in teaching. The couple has two children: son, John Goodman of Scottsbluff and daughter, Susan Goodman (the favorite) of Custer, South Dakota. After living in Hershey for seven years, the couple moved back to Scottsbluff where Tom continues to practice as a CPA. Congratulations Tom and Kay on 60 years! Please help our family celebrate this occasion by sending regards to: P.O. Box 868, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.