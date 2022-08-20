1st Anniversary Trenton and Rylee Willey Trenton Willey and Rylee Ott were married on Aug. 20, 2021, at the YMCA Trails West. To my darling husband, happy 1st anniversary! We have made it through year one, it will only get better from here. I'm so proud of all the work you put in at your job and on the ranch. I cannot wait to see us grow together as we build our family with each other. Our bond will only get stronger as time passes. I love you doll, happy anniversary. Sincerely, your wife
Anniversary - Trenton and Rylee Willey
Related to this story
Most Popular
60th Anniversary Buford and Mary Carter Buford and Mary Carter are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on August 18. Cards may be maile…
60th Anniversary Ralph and Glenda Hilyard Ralph and Glenda Hilyard will be celebrating their 60th anniversary. The couple was married on Augus…
60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversar…
60th Anniversary Buzz and Rosalene Tollman Buzz and Rosalene Tollman invite you to celebrate with family and friends their 60th wedding annive…
50th Anniversary Jay and Rhonda Templar Jay and Rhonda Templar were married on Aug. 3, 1972, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They celebrated their 5…