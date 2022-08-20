 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Trenton and Rylee Willey

1st Anniversary Trenton and Rylee Willey Trenton Willey and Rylee Ott were married on Aug. 20, 2021, at the YMCA Trails West. To my darling husband, happy 1st anniversary! We have made it through year one, it will only get better from here. I'm so proud of all the work you put in at your job and on the ranch. I cannot wait to see us grow together as we build our family with each other. Our bond will only get stronger as time passes. I love you doll, happy anniversary. Sincerely, your wife

