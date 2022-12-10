 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary - Victor and Carolyn Escamilla

50th Anniversary Victor and Carolyn Escamilla Victor and Carolyn Escamilla celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a special dinner party with family and friends. The couple was married on Dec. 9, 1972, in Scottsbluff. Victor and Carolyn have been blessed with four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Their love, dedication and commitment to each other are an inspiration to all who know them. Congratulations may be sent to 1317 10th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

