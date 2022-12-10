50th Anniversary Victor and Carolyn Escamilla Victor and Carolyn Escamilla celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a special dinner party with family and friends. The couple was married on Dec. 9, 1972, in Scottsbluff. Victor and Carolyn have been blessed with four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Their love, dedication and commitment to each other are an inspiration to all who know them. Congratulations may be sent to 1317 10th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Anniversary - Victor and Carolyn Escamilla
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Don and Laura Lebruska Happy 50th Golden Anniversary to Don and Laura Lebruska of Mitchell. They will be celebrating their an…
50th Anniversary Senator John and Rita Stinner Senator John and Rita (Smith) Stinner met at the University of Nebraska Lincoln after John fulf…
50th Anniversary Donald & Pamela Weinmeister Donald and Pamela Weinmeister will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Novemb…