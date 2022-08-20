60th Anniversary Virgil and Karen Ritz Virgil and Karen Ritz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2, 2022. They were married in Morrill and are lifelong residents. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt and Kari Reimers of Ogallala (Nate, Allison, Brystol and Taytum Greene of Fremont; Zach and Arin Elsberry of Lincoln; and Mitchell of Grant) and Mike and Stacy Helsel of Cheyenne (Joseph of Laramie and Teegan of Cheyenne) would like to invite their friends and family to a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 28. Let your presence be your gift. Cards may also be sent to PO Box 142, Morrill, NE 69358. The family will also be celebrating together over Labor Day weekend.
Anniversary - Virgil and Karen Ritz
Related to this story
Most Popular
60th Anniversary Buford and Mary Carter Buford and Mary Carter are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on August 18. Cards may be maile…
60th Anniversary Ralph and Glenda Hilyard Ralph and Glenda Hilyard will be celebrating their 60th anniversary. The couple was married on Augus…
60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversar…
60th Anniversary Buzz and Rosalene Tollman Buzz and Rosalene Tollman invite you to celebrate with family and friends their 60th wedding annive…
50th Anniversary Jay and Rhonda Templar Jay and Rhonda Templar were married on Aug. 3, 1972, in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They celebrated their 5…