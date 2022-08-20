60th Anniversary Virgil and Karen Ritz Virgil and Karen Ritz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2, 2022. They were married in Morrill and are lifelong residents. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt and Kari Reimers of Ogallala (Nate, Allison, Brystol and Taytum Greene of Fremont; Zach and Arin Elsberry of Lincoln; and Mitchell of Grant) and Mike and Stacy Helsel of Cheyenne (Joseph of Laramie and Teegan of Cheyenne) would like to invite their friends and family to a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 28. Let your presence be your gift. Cards may also be sent to PO Box 142, Morrill, NE 69358. The family will also be celebrating together over Labor Day weekend.