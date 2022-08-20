 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary - Virgil and Karen Ritz

  • 0
Anniversary - Virgil and Karen Ritz

60th Anniversary Virgil and Karen Ritz Virgil and Karen Ritz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 2, 2022. They were married in Morrill and are lifelong residents. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt and Kari Reimers of Ogallala (Nate, Allison, Brystol and Taytum Greene of Fremont; Zach and Arin Elsberry of Lincoln; and Mitchell of Grant) and Mike and Stacy Helsel of Cheyenne (Joseph of Laramie and Teegan of Cheyenne) would like to invite their friends and family to a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 28. Let your presence be your gift. Cards may also be sent to PO Box 142, Morrill, NE 69358. The family will also be celebrating together over Labor Day weekend.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner

Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner

60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News