 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary Bill and Betty Watson

  • 0
Anniversary Bill and Betty Watson

60th Anniversary Bill and Betty Watson Please help us celebrate Bill & Betty Watson's 60th Anniversary with a card shower. They were married on July 9, 1962. Send cards to PO Box 57, Morrill, NE 69358.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey

Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey

60th Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey Chuck and Donna Davey are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married June 16, 1962, in Waco,…

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St.…

Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

45th Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall Dan and Julie Marshall were married June 18, 1977, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Their …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News