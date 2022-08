60th Anniversary Buzz and Rosalene Tollman Buzz and Rosalene Tollman invite you to celebrate with family and friends their 60th wedding anniversary from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, August 20, at the Crawford Lutheran Hall. They were married August 19, 1962, in Ord, NE. Cards may be sent to Buzz & Rosalene at 211 Squaw Mound Rd, Marsland, NE 69354.