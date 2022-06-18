 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60th Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey Chuck and Donna Davey are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married June 16, 1962, in Waco, Texas. Their children, Scott & Shannon, are requesting that you help them celebrate with a card shower. Please send cards to: 90156 Sugar Factory Rd, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

