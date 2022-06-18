60th Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey Chuck and Donna Davey are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married June 16, 1962, in Waco, Texas. Their children, Scott & Shannon, are requesting that you help them celebrate with a card shower. Please send cards to: 90156 Sugar Factory Rd, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
