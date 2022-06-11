 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

45th Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall Dan and Julie Marshall were married June 18, 1977, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Their children, Anna (Drew) Hanna of Westminster, Colorado, and John (Katy) Marshall of Scottsbluff, and their four beloved grandsons, Austin (7) and Connor (5) Hanna and Rhett (7) and Kane (5) Marshall, would like to honor their 45th anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards to: 3016 East 28th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

