60th Anniversary Dick and Bev Wagoner The family of Dick and Bev Wagoner are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversary on August 5, 2022. They were married at Messiah Lutheran Church in Broadwater. Lifelong residents of Broadwater, they are best remembered for owning Bev & Dick's Market and recently, Dick's work in the dry bean field. The family will be celebrating with a vacation together in the fall. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 201 E Minshall, Broadwater, Nebraska 69125.