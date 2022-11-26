50th Anniversary Don and Laura Lebruska Happy 50th Golden Anniversary to Don and Laura Lebruska of Mitchell. They will be celebrating their anniversary on November 26. They were united in marriage on Nov. 26, 1972, at the Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Mitchell by the late Rev. Brost. They were blessed with three children, Kevin (Amber) Lebruska, Sarah Florke (boyfriend, Brady Loose) and Jenae Abbott (fianc�, Bryce Bohl) of Berthoud, Colorado; six grandchildren, Bennett and Garrett Lebruska, Sarianna Abbott of Loveland, Colorado, Sierra Florke of Sulphur, Louisiana, and Kayce Florke of Scottsbluff and Gianna Florke. A family dinner will be at a later date. The couple will celebrate their anniversary at a favorite restaurant on Nov. 26. May love be in every step you take, in every word you speak and in every choice you make in your ongoing life together. Happy Golden Anniversary, Your Family
Anniversary Don and Laura Lebruska
Related to this story
Most Popular
50th Anniversary Senator John and Rita Stinner Senator John and Rita (Smith) Stinner met at the University of Nebraska Lincoln after John fulf…
50th Anniversary Nick and Bea Reyes Nick and Bea Reyes of Scottsbluff celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on October …
50th Anniversary John and Kathy Livingston John and Kathy Livingston of Gering will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on November 18, 2022. …
50th Anniversary Donald & Pamela Weinmeister Donald and Pamela Weinmeister will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Novemb…
60th Anniversary Allan and Pat Dolberg Happy Anniversary to Allan and Pat Dolberg. They were married Nov. 18, 1962, at Zion Evangelical Church…