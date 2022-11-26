50th Anniversary Don and Laura Lebruska Happy 50th Golden Anniversary to Don and Laura Lebruska of Mitchell. They will be celebrating their anniversary on November 26. They were united in marriage on Nov. 26, 1972, at the Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Mitchell by the late Rev. Brost. They were blessed with three children, Kevin (Amber) Lebruska, Sarah Florke (boyfriend, Brady Loose) and Jenae Abbott (fianc�, Bryce Bohl) of Berthoud, Colorado; six grandchildren, Bennett and Garrett Lebruska, Sarianna Abbott of Loveland, Colorado, Sierra Florke of Sulphur, Louisiana, and Kayce Florke of Scottsbluff and Gianna Florke. A family dinner will be at a later date. The couple will celebrate their anniversary at a favorite restaurant on Nov. 26. May love be in every step you take, in every word you speak and in every choice you make in your ongoing life together. Happy Golden Anniversary, Your Family