 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary Doug & Jean Tuttle

  • 0
Anniversary Doug & Jean Tuttle

65th Anniversary Doug and Jean Tuttle Doug and Jean Tuttle will be celebrating 65 years of marriage on June 30, 2022. They were married on June 30, 1957, in Valentine. Children of the couple include Steve and Joni Tuttle, Sandy and Dean Weinmeister, Chris and Thuy Tuttle, Patrick and Karin Tuttle and Peggy Tuttle. They are also blessed with 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. The family would like to celebrate them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Doug and Jean Tuttle at 1555 N St, Gering, NE 69341.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey

Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey

60th Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey Chuck and Donna Davey are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married June 16, 1962, in Waco,…

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St.…

Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

45th Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall Dan and Julie Marshall were married June 18, 1977, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Their …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News