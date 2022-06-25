65th Anniversary Doug and Jean Tuttle Doug and Jean Tuttle will be celebrating 65 years of marriage on June 30, 2022. They were married on June 30, 1957, in Valentine. Children of the couple include Steve and Joni Tuttle, Sandy and Dean Weinmeister, Chris and Thuy Tuttle, Patrick and Karin Tuttle and Peggy Tuttle. They are also blessed with 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. The family would like to celebrate them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Doug and Jean Tuttle at 1555 N St, Gering, NE 69341.
Anniversary Doug & Jean Tuttle
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Allen and Connie Meyer Allen and Connie Meyer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022. They are celebrating…
Anniversary John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10th. They were marri…
50th Anniversary Vern and Theresa Rasmussen Theresa and Vern Rasmussen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17. They were ma…
60th Anniversary Chuck and Donna Davey Chuck and Donna Davey are celebrating their 60th anniversary. They were married June 16, 1962, in Waco,…
Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St.…
45th Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall Dan and Julie Marshall were married June 18, 1977, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Their …
Anniversary Randy and Janey Henkel Randy and Janey Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28th. The couple was married i…