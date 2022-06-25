Anniversary Doug & Jean Tuttle

65th Anniversary Doug and Jean Tuttle Doug and Jean Tuttle will be celebrating 65 years of marriage on June 30, 2022. They were married on June 30, 1957, in Valentine. Children of the couple include Steve and Joni Tuttle, Sandy and Dean Weinmeister, Chris and Thuy Tuttle, Patrick and Karin Tuttle and Peggy Tuttle. They are also blessed with 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. The family would like to celebrate them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Doug and Jean Tuttle at 1555 N St, Gering, NE 69341.