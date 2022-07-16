 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary Jerry and Sharon Thurman

Anniversary Jerry and Sharon Thurman

60th Anniversary Jerry and Sharon Thurman The family of Jerry and Sharon Thurman is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversary on July 19, 2022. They were married at the Church of Bryant in Scottsbluff, NE. Jerry was a long-standing business owner of Midwest Farm Service and Sharon worked alongside him supporting their home and family. The family includes their daughter, Beverly Strahler of Knoxville, Tennessee; their son, Rodney Thurman of Gering; grandchildren, Whitney, Kelsey, Brooke, Jordan and Beau; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Amelia, Amy, Olivia and Wesley. Cards may be sent to 970 6th Street, Gering, NE 69341.

