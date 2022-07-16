60th Anniversary Jerry and Sharon Thurman The family of Jerry and Sharon Thurman is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th anniversary on July 19, 2022. They were married at the Church of Bryant in Scottsbluff, NE. Jerry was a long-standing business owner of Midwest Farm Service and Sharon worked alongside him supporting their home and family. The family includes their daughter, Beverly Strahler of Knoxville, Tennessee; their son, Rodney Thurman of Gering; grandchildren, Whitney, Kelsey, Brooke, Jordan and Beau; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Amelia, Amy, Olivia and Wesley. Cards may be sent to 970 6th Street, Gering, NE 69341.