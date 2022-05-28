 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier

Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier Jim and Carol Zier are celebrating 50 years of marital bliss. They were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff on June 3, 1972. Their daughter and son-in-law wish them a Happy Anniversary as they celebrate with family.

Michael & Janice Blue Anniversary

Michael & Janice Blue Anniversary

Anniversary Michael and Janice Blue Michael and Janice are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27th. Congratulations on 50 years…

Vic & Joyce Walker Anniversary

Anniversary Vic and Joyce Walker Vic and Joyce Walker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married in 19…

Gary and Deb Williamson

Gary and Deb Williamson

Anniversary Gary and Deb Williamson Gary and Deb Williamson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married…

Marvin & Lynette Brown

Marvin & Lynette Brown

Anniversary Marvin & Lynette Brown Marvin & Lynette (Tophoj) Brown are celebrating their 60th anniversary on May 20, 2022. They were m…

