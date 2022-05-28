Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier Jim and Carol Zier are celebrating 50 years of marital bliss. They were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff on June 3, 1972. Their daughter and son-in-law wish them a Happy Anniversary as they celebrate with family.
